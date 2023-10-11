These Will County businesses received state pandemic recovery grants

The state of Illinois’ Back to Business (B2B) grant program provides recovery grants for businesses in the hardest-hit industries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the state’s B2B and Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Programs, the Illinois Department of Commerce has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Eligible restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses were eligible to apply for $175 million in available grant funding as part of our efforts to support ongoing recovery in hard-hit industries. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements, submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.

The following Will County hotels received B2B grant money:

Bolingbrook

AC Investment Group Inc., Springhill Suites - $71,424

Bolingrook Hi Owner LLC, - $126,299

Eliska Inc, Quality Inn - $54,875

V&S Property Management LLC, Hilton Garden Inn - $62,363

Channahon

Manor Motel Investments, LLC, Manor Motel - $67,069

Crest Hill

Radha Swami, Crest Hill Inn - $27,002

Joliet

355 Joliet Inc., Motel 6 on I-55 - $104,524

Joliet 55 Lodging Assoc. Ext. LLC, Home2Suites - $100,168

Joliet Hi Hotels LLC, Holiday Inn and Suites - $104,524

Mahima Hotels, LLC, Best Western - $52,262

P.M. Hospitality LLC, Joliet Plaza Inn and Suites - $90,587

Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton Inn I‐80 - $51,651

Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton I-55 - $90,587

Jai Mataj1, Bel-Air Motel - $13,065

MP Hospitality, Inc.,- $47,103

RNSP Corporation, Fenton Motel - $27,002

Shanit Sagar Corp., Economy Inn - $26,131

Growth Hospitality, Inc., Clarion Hotel - $83,619

MMRAJ Hospitality Inc., - $94,071

Raj Shayama Inc., Baymont Inn & Suites -$52,262

Mokena

Friend Hospitality Inc., Super 8 Motel -$60,101

Monee

Khush Inc., Terrance Monee Inn -$12,194

MGP&P Corp., County Host Motel - $20,905

Romeoville

HP VP 1 LLC - $100,168

Romeoville HIE Hotels, LLC, Holiday Inn Express & Suites - $85,361

Vaibhav Laxmi Inc., Comfort Inn - $37,714

Windson Inc., Country Inn & Suites - $63,168

Shorewood

Ohmshree Hospitality, Inc.,- $29,004

Tinley Park

HP WS III Tinley Park LLC - $107,137

SD Hospitality LLC, Holiday Inn - $94,071

Patrons visit restaurants and shops in downtown Plainfield on July 31, 2021. The restaurant industry was one of the most deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Alex Ortiz)

The following Will County restaurants received B2B grant money:

Bolingbrook

South Central Capital Group LLC, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - $5,000

Patio Restaurant of Bolingbrook, Inc., $50,000

Channahon

China Cheng Restaurant Inc., - $20,000

Frankfort

Acgo Inc., - $25,000

Hot Grill, Inc. - $5,000

Homer Glen

D.S.B. Restaurants, Inc., Blueberry Hill Pancake House - $50,000

Joliet

B & J Baking, Inc., Donut Den - $10,000

Joe’s Hot Dogs - $50,000

Lockport

Honeyfield Pancake House & Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000

Mokena

Crafted, Inc. - $20,000

Monte Mayor Inc., El Cortez Restaurant - $50,000

Rising Sun Restaurant of Mokena, Inc. - $50,000

Naperville

C.W. Chiang, Inc., Wild Tuna - $20,000

H and H USA, Inc., Big Apple Bagels - $5,000

New Lenox

Country Charm Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000

General Corp., Subway - $50,000

J & J Holdings of New Lenox, Inc., Ranch Frosties - $15,000

Plainfield

Hermes Hospitality Group, LLC, Tap House Grill - $50,000

Krema Coffee House - $20,000

Rahul & Adhir, Inc. - $50,000

Cucina Fresca Kitchen, Inc. -$5,000

Everything Delicious, LLC - $30,000

La Michoacana G &A, Inc. - $5,000

Trinity BBQ of Plainfield, Inc. - $5,000

Romeoville

Charlous Catering - $5,000

Honeybell Cafe, Inc., Bee Brothers Restaurant - $50,000

BFR Foods, LLC, RI, Sonic/Checkers - $50,000

Shorewood

Ratt, Inc., Rosati’s Pizza - $45,000

Nelly’s BBD, Inc. - $20,000