These Will County businesses received state pandemic recovery grants

The state of Illinois’ Back to Business (B2B) grant program provides recovery grants for businesses in the hardest-hit industries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the state’s B2B and Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Programs, the Illinois Department of Commerce has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Eligible restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses were eligible to apply for $175 million in available grant funding as part of our efforts to support ongoing recovery in hard-hit industries. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements, submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.
The following Will County hotels received B2B grant money:
Bolingbrook
AC Investment Group Inc., Springhill Suites - $71,424
Bolingrook Hi Owner LLC, - $126,299
Eliska Inc, Quality Inn - $54,875
V&S Property Management LLC, Hilton Garden Inn - $62,363
Channahon
Manor Motel Investments, LLC, Manor Motel - $67,069
Crest Hill
Radha Swami, Crest Hill Inn - $27,002
Joliet
355 Joliet Inc., Motel 6 on I-55 - $104,524
Joliet 55 Lodging Assoc. Ext. LLC, Home2Suites - $100,168
Joliet Hi Hotels LLC, Holiday Inn and Suites - $104,524
Mahima Hotels, LLC, Best Western - $52,262
P.M. Hospitality LLC, Joliet Plaza Inn and Suites - $90,587
Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton Inn I‐80 - $51,651
Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton I-55 - $90,587
Jai Mataj1, Bel-Air Motel - $13,065
MP Hospitality, Inc.,- $47,103
RNSP Corporation, Fenton Motel - $27,002
Shanit Sagar Corp., Economy Inn - $26,131
Growth Hospitality, Inc., Clarion Hotel - $83,619
MMRAJ Hospitality Inc., - $94,071
Raj Shayama Inc., Baymont Inn & Suites -$52,262
Mokena
Friend Hospitality Inc., Super 8 Motel -$60,101
Monee
Khush Inc., Terrance Monee Inn -$12,194
MGP&P Corp., County Host Motel - $20,905
Romeoville
HP VP 1 LLC - $100,168
Romeoville HIE Hotels, LLC, Holiday Inn Express & Suites - $85,361
Vaibhav Laxmi Inc., Comfort Inn - $37,714
Windson Inc., Country Inn & Suites - $63,168
Shorewood
Ohmshree Hospitality, Inc.,- $29,004
Tinley Park
HP WS III Tinley Park LLC - $107,137
SD Hospitality LLC, Holiday Inn - $94,071
The following Will County restaurants received B2B grant money:
Bolingbrook
South Central Capital Group LLC, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - $5,000
Patio Restaurant of Bolingbrook, Inc., $50,000
Channahon
China Cheng Restaurant Inc., - $20,000
Frankfort
Acgo Inc., - $25,000
Hot Grill, Inc. - $5,000
Homer Glen
D.S.B. Restaurants, Inc., Blueberry Hill Pancake House - $50,000
Joliet
B & J Baking, Inc., Donut Den - $10,000
Joe’s Hot Dogs - $50,000
Lockport
Honeyfield Pancake House & Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000
Mokena
Crafted, Inc. - $20,000
Monte Mayor Inc., El Cortez Restaurant - $50,000
Rising Sun Restaurant of Mokena, Inc. - $50,000
Naperville
C.W. Chiang, Inc., Wild Tuna - $20,000
H and H USA, Inc., Big Apple Bagels - $5,000
New Lenox
Country Charm Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000
General Corp., Subway - $50,000
J & J Holdings of New Lenox, Inc., Ranch Frosties - $15,000
Plainfield
Hermes Hospitality Group, LLC, Tap House Grill - $50,000
Krema Coffee House - $20,000
Rahul & Adhir, Inc. - $50,000
Cucina Fresca Kitchen, Inc. -$5,000
Everything Delicious, LLC - $30,000
La Michoacana G &A, Inc. - $5,000
Trinity BBQ of Plainfield, Inc. - $5,000
Romeoville
Charlous Catering - $5,000
Honeybell Cafe, Inc., Bee Brothers Restaurant - $50,000
BFR Foods, LLC, RI, Sonic/Checkers - $50,000
Shorewood
Ratt, Inc., Rosati’s Pizza - $45,000
Nelly’s BBD, Inc. - $20,000