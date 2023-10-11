October 11, 2023
Shaw Local
These Will County businesses received state pandemic recovery grants

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois State Capitol is pictured in Springfield. (Jerry Nowicki)

The state of Illinois’ Back to Business (B2B) grant program provides recovery grants for businesses in the hardest-hit industries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the state’s B2B and Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Programs, the Illinois Department of Commerce has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Eligible restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses were eligible to apply for $175 million in available grant funding as part of our efforts to support ongoing recovery in hard-hit industries. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements, submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.

The following Will County hotels received B2B grant money:

Bolingbrook

AC Investment Group Inc., Springhill Suites - $71,424

Bolingrook Hi Owner LLC, - $126,299

Eliska Inc, Quality Inn - $54,875

V&S Property Management LLC, Hilton Garden Inn - $62,363

Channahon

Manor Motel Investments, LLC, Manor Motel - $67,069

Crest Hill

Radha Swami, Crest Hill Inn - $27,002

Joliet

355 Joliet Inc., Motel 6 on I-55 - $104,524

Joliet 55 Lodging Assoc. Ext. LLC, Home2Suites - $100,168

Joliet Hi Hotels LLC, Holiday Inn and Suites - $104,524

Mahima Hotels, LLC, Best Western - $52,262

P.M. Hospitality LLC, Joliet Plaza Inn and Suites - $90,587

Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton Inn I‐80 - $51,651

Umiya Hotel Venture LLC, Hampton I-55 - $90,587

Jai Mataj1, Bel-Air Motel - $13,065

MP Hospitality, Inc.,- $47,103

RNSP Corporation, Fenton Motel - $27,002

Shanit Sagar Corp., Economy Inn - $26,131

Growth Hospitality, Inc., Clarion Hotel - $83,619

MMRAJ Hospitality Inc., - $94,071

Raj Shayama Inc., Baymont Inn & Suites -$52,262

Mokena

Friend Hospitality Inc., Super 8 Motel -$60,101

Monee

Khush Inc., Terrance Monee Inn -$12,194

MGP&P Corp., County Host Motel - $20,905

Romeoville

HP VP 1 LLC - $100,168

Romeoville HIE Hotels, LLC, Holiday Inn Express & Suites - $85,361

Vaibhav Laxmi Inc., Comfort Inn - $37,714

Windson Inc., Country Inn & Suites - $63,168

Shorewood

Ohmshree Hospitality, Inc.,- $29,004

Tinley Park

HP WS III Tinley Park LLC - $107,137

SD Hospitality LLC, Holiday Inn - $94,071

Plainfield

Patrons visit restaurants and shops in downtown Plainfield on July 31, 2021. The restaurant industry was one of the most deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Alex Ortiz)

The following Will County restaurants received B2B grant money:

Bolingbrook

South Central Capital Group LLC, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit - $5,000

Patio Restaurant of Bolingbrook, Inc., $50,000

Channahon

China Cheng Restaurant Inc., - $20,000

Frankfort

Acgo Inc., - $25,000

Hot Grill, Inc. - $5,000

Homer Glen

D.S.B. Restaurants, Inc., Blueberry Hill Pancake House - $50,000

Joliet

B & J Baking, Inc., Donut Den - $10,000

Joe’s Hot Dogs - $50,000

Lockport

Honeyfield Pancake House & Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000

Mokena

Crafted, Inc. - $20,000

Monte Mayor Inc., El Cortez Restaurant - $50,000

Rising Sun Restaurant of Mokena, Inc. - $50,000

Naperville

C.W. Chiang, Inc., Wild Tuna - $20,000

H and H USA, Inc., Big Apple Bagels - $5,000

New Lenox

Country Charm Restaurant, Inc. - $50,000

General Corp., Subway - $50,000

J & J Holdings of New Lenox, Inc., Ranch Frosties - $15,000

Plainfield

Hermes Hospitality Group, LLC, Tap House Grill - $50,000

Krema Coffee House - $20,000

Rahul & Adhir, Inc. - $50,000

Cucina Fresca Kitchen, Inc. -$5,000

Everything Delicious, LLC - $30,000

La Michoacana G &A, Inc. - $5,000

Trinity BBQ of Plainfield, Inc. - $5,000

Romeoville

Charlous Catering - $5,000

Honeybell Cafe, Inc., Bee Brothers Restaurant - $50,000

BFR Foods, LLC, RI, Sonic/Checkers - $50,000

Shorewood

Ratt, Inc., Rosati’s Pizza - $45,000

Nelly’s BBD, Inc. - $20,000