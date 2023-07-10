July 10, 2023
EggCetera Cafe honored as June local business highlight by Rep. Ozinga

By Shaw Local News Network
EggCetera Cafe has been selected by State Representative Tim Ozinga as the June 2023 local business highlight.

EggCetera Cafe has been selected by state Rep. Tim Ozinga as the June 2023 local business highlight. Ozinga toured the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation to commemorate the selection.

EggCetera is a family-owned business run by Dino and Gail Bastas, with two locations in Mokena: 10120 191st St. and 19709 Mokena St. Both serve breakfast and lunch with online ordering and delivery available.

To nominate a local business in the 37th Congressional District for a future highlight, visit repozinga.org.