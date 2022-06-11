TR1 respirators donated to Manhattan public safety groups

One hundred TR1 respirators were donated to the Village Police Department, Emergency Management Agency and the Manhattan Fire Protection District in honor of National Police Week last month.

The May 15 donation totaling approximately $20,000 was provided by EzCloud Solutions of New Lenox.

“The TR1 mask is rated higher than the disposable N95 masks, with the ability to filter 98.6 percent of 2.5-micron particles,” Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen said. “This translates into superior protection from COVID-19 and many other airborne particulates for our first responders.”

The donation was accepted at the Manhattan Police Department on May 31 by Commanders Mike Holford and Brian Zarnowski, Officer James Redlich and Manhattan EMA Director Terry Doyle. EzCloud Solutions was represented by its president, Victor Kress.