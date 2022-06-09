Manhattan Police Department offering self-defense class July 9

The Village of Manhattan Police Department wants to encourage women 13-years and older to participate in a free self-defense introductory class from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Anna McDonald School at 200 Second St. in Manhattan.
The class is free to Manhattan residents and those 13 to 17 years of age need to be accompanied by an adult. Kickboxing and fitness instructor Nick Komarchu will teach the class and several police officers also will be in attendance.
The class will consist of verbal commands, basic blocks, strikes, escapes and ground fighting techniques. This is a basic class and those wishing to continue their training will be referred to several area instructors.
Research shows one in four women have been victims of physical violence, according to a news release.
For more information and to register for the class, contact Patricia at the Manhattan Police Department at 815-478-4408.