Left turns at Romeoville’s I-55 interchange on Weber Road barred starting Friday

Romeoville — Construction at the Interstate 55 interchange at Weber Road will cause more hurdles for drivers starting Friday, as left turns will not be allowed for more than a week.

The change, scheduled to start Friday at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. on June 20, is meant to accommodate installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic at the interchange into the full diverging diamond configuration, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

During the change, motorists will be asked to follow the posted detours.

The agency cautioned that motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the interchange. Drivers are urged to pay attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.

The overall $47.9 million construction project is anticipated to be completed later this summer, according to IDOT. The project involves the reconfiguration and widening of the existing interchange into the diverging diamond design.

A third lane of travel is being added to each direction of Weber Road between Normantown Road in Romeoville and 119th Street/Rodeo Drive in Bolingbrook.

The road and interchange improvements were planned to respond to the increased travel demands due to the development and growth in the surrounding area, according to IDOT.

IDOT said the project also includes installing modernized traffic signals at multiple intersections along the road and at interchange ramps, new LED lighting, improved drainage, a raised median and landscaping.

Will County’s Department of Transportation, and the villages of Bolingbrook and Romeoville are coordinating on the project.

For more information about the construction on Weber Road, visit idot.illinois.gov/projects/i55-at-weber-road.