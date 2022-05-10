Police shoot, kill suspect who entered Romeoville bank with a gun

A police standoff with a male who entered a Romeoville bank with a gun turned deadly Tuesday as police shot and killed the suspect, police said.

About 3:40 p.m., the Romeoville Police Department responded to calls from several people inside the Fifth Third Bank, located at 275 S. Weber Road, who said there was an armed male individual at the bank, according to a village of Romeoville Facebook post.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter around the bank. Police shut down part of Weber Road during the incident from Highpoint Drive to Airport Road.

Romeoville Bank Robbery. Romeoville Bank Robbery. May 10. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Police were able to communicate with the individual. There also was a social worker and negotiator present.

The individual allowed hostages inside the bank to walk out to waiting officers. The witnesses told police the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times, according to a news release.

Will County’s SWAT team responded to the scene and relieved Romeoville police officers of their perimeter positions.

Will County SWAT then “engaged” the individual. A county SWAT officer fired one shot, according to the village, which prompted paramedics to immediately render aid to the individual.

He was transported to a hospital and died.

Illinois State Police were requested and are investigating into the shooting.

The village said the incident was isolated and did “not appear to be a bank robbery.”

Reporter Felix Sarver contributed to this report.

