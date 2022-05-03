Pritzker signs Shorewood lawmaker’s bills to combat state’s teacher shortage

Gov. JB Pritzker last week signed a series of bills into law aimed at combating the state’s teacher shortage, including two bills from a Shorewood lawmaker.

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, pushed for two pieces of legislation to simplify the licensing process for educators and create more opportunities for prospective teachers. Loughran Cappel worked as a teacher in Joliet Public Schools District 86 before her election to the Illinois Senate in 2020.

“Illinois, like everywhere else in the country, is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining teachers,” Loughran Cappel said in a statement. “It was a struggle even before the pandemic hit, but now, finding someone to sub in when a teacher is out sick is even harder for Illinois schools.”

The governor signed H.B. 4246, which will reduce the renewal fees for substitute teachers’ licenses to $50 instead of $500.

Loughran Cappel cited a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools that found that 90% of Illinois schools are experiencing staffing shortages. She said the new law, which went into effect immediately, will help increase the pool of qualified substitute teachers.

Pritzker also signed H.B. 4798, which allows college students studying education to obtain additional classroom training by giving them an option to obtain a substitute teacher license if they have completed 90 credit hours. The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Existing law requires substitute teaching candidates to have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Loughran Cappel said this measure will relieve pressure on schools while giving college students the opportunity to gain professional experience.

Pritzker touted other measures passed during his tenure to address the teacher shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 per year.

“All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages,” Pritzker said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with lawmakers and school districts across the state to find new ways to bring people into the profession and encourage them to stay there. In this fight for our children’s futures, school districts should know they’re far from alone.”