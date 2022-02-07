Students not wearing face masks at Lockport East HS were removed from classrooms

As of Monday, Lockport High School District 205 was not altering any of its COVID-19 mitigations, to the extent that students who refused to comply were moved to another part of the building.

District 205 will follow its Phase Five School Operations Plan, according to a letter posted on its website from Superintendent Robert McBride. And that included wearing face masks at school, McBride said in the letter.

District 205 was named a defendant in the lawsuit that resulted in a temporary restraining order against Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency order requiring face coverings and COVID-19 testing protocols in Illinois schools, according to the letter.

Students who came to school without a face mask were offered one to wear so they could attend class, according to an email Monday from the LTHS communications department.

Any student who refused to wear the face masks were directed to another area in the school building until they wore the face mask, according to the email.

“While in a separate location, students will be provided interventions in the form of reminders and education related to the district’s rules and requirements regarding wearing masks in the school building,” according to the email.

Any parents or guardians listed as emergency contacts had the option to retrieve the student from school as well, according to the email.