Elwood School District 203 superintendent says property taxes could decrease

Elwood School District 203 will host a public hearing on Dec. 14, 2021 on its proposed increase to the property tax levy, though the district's superintendent said he expects the tax rate to remain the same or even decrease. (All photos)

Elwood Community School District 203 will hold a public hearing later this month on a proposed property tax levy increase.

While the estimated levy for 2021 will increase about 56% over the previous year, District 203 Superintendent Tim Page said he expects the actual property tax rate to remain the same if not decrease.

He said this is because of a new power plant in the district contributing much of the new property taxes.

District 203 is a single-building kindergarten through eighth grade public school district. It educates about 380 students and employs about 50 faculty and staff.

The district will hold the meeting 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the IMC of Elwood School located at 409 N. Chicago Ave. in Elwood.

Anyone wanting to contribute a public comment on the tax levy can contact Page at 815-423-5588.