Elwood School District 203 superintendent says property taxes could decrease

Elwood Community School District 203 will hold a public hearing later this month on a proposed property tax levy increase.
While the estimated levy for 2021 will increase about 56% over the previous year, District 203 Superintendent Tim Page said he expects the actual property tax rate to remain the same if not decrease.
He said this is because of a new power plant in the district contributing much of the new property taxes.
District 203 is a single-building kindergarten through eighth grade public school district. It educates about 380 students and employs about 50 faculty and staff.
The district will hold the meeting 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the IMC of Elwood School located at 409 N. Chicago Ave. in Elwood.
Anyone wanting to contribute a public comment on the tax levy can contact Page at 815-423-5588.