Joliet man sentenced to prison for predatory sexual assault of child

A Joliet man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in 2018.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Dave Carlson delivered the prison sentence for Quinton Jenkins, 41, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office. Jenkins will serve 85% of the 23-year sentence and receive credit for 1,971 days served while incarcerated.

Jenkins was supposed to take an 11-year-old boy to a birthday party on Dec. 1, 2018 but he instead took him to an apartment, where the crime occurred, according to Glasgow’s office. The boy called his mother and after she unsuccessfully tried to call him back, the police were notified.

“What should have been a fun afternoon at a birthday party turned into a life-altering nightmare for this young boy because of the horrific sexual assault by this serial child predator with a history of taking advantage of young children,” Glasgow said in a statement.

Glasgow said many children keep silent about their abuse because they “don’t fully understand it, are afraid of the abuser, or feel ashamed about something that was in no way their fault.”

“This young boy should be commended for his courage in speaking up about the abuse,” Glasgow said.

As part of Jenkins’ sentence, he must register as a child sex offender for the rest of his life. If he is released from prison, he must spend three years to life on mandatory supervised release, otherwise known as parole.

Glasgow commended numerous prosecutors, victim witness advocates, Joliet police officers and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center for their role in the prosecution of the case.