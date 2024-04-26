Softball: Mia Guide helps steer Lincoln-Way Central past Lincoln-Way West

NEW LENOX — Any matchup featuring Lincoln-Way teams is going to have a bit of an extra incentive.

It was certainly that way Thursday for Lincoln-Way Central when the Knights hosted District 210 rival Lincoln-Way West.

Lincoln-Way Central pitcher Bella Dimitrijevic was her usual standout self, firing a 2-hitter with 12 strikeouts in an 11-1, five-inning victory.

However, it was the offense that stole the show for Central, in particular third baseman Mia Guide.

Guide went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Knights (19-4, 8-0) in the SouthWest Suburban win, while Teagan Berkshire was 2 for 3 with two runs, Kayla Doerre was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Dimitrijevic was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Isabella Olmos was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, and Alexis Youngren was 1 for 1 and scored a run.

“We always seem to be a little more up for games against other Lincoln-Way schools,” Guide said. “It’s also good for us with Bella pitching. We know that we only have to get a couple of runs and she will shut down the other team.

“Everyone hit well for us tonight. The bats were strong up and down the lineup and everyone did a good job.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Rourke heads home on a solo home run against Lincoln-Way Central on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf)

Neither team scored in the first inning as both Dimitrijevic and West’s Reese Rourke set the side down in order. Central got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second. Dimitrijevic was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and courtesy runner Mia Degliomini stole second. A grounder to second by Kendall Pearson moved Degliomini to third and she scored when Guide hit a check-swing single just over the outstretched glove of West second baseman Olivia Calderone.

Dimitrijevic needed just 11 pitches to strike out the side in the top of the third, bringing her teammates back to bat quickly.

And they responded.

Berkshire led off with a single, and Doerre followed with one of her own. Josie Jager grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Doerre being tagged out between first and second, putting runners on first and third. Dimitrijevic grounded to third and the throw came home, but Berkshire beat the throw and scored. Pearson was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Guide singled to right, bringing home Jager and courtesy runner Degliomini. The throw home got away, and Pearson came in as well for a 5-0 lead.

The Knights were far from done. Lucy Cameron singled to right, moving Guide to third, and Ellie McLaughlin ran for Cameron before stealing second. Olmos grounded to short and threw home, but Guide beat the throw. Olmos broke for second, and McLaughlin came all the way around to score on the throw to second for a 7-0 lead. Walks to Youngren and Berkshire loaded the bases, and a wild pitch allowed Olmos to score. A single by left by Doerre brought home Youngren for a 9-0 lead. Jager walked to load the bases before Dimitrijevic singled up the middle to drive in Berkshire for a 10-0 lead. A walk to Pearson brought home Doerre for an 11-0 lead.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Kayla Doerre drives in a run against Lincoln-Way West on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf)

“We know we don’t have get Bella too many runs,” Central coach Jeff Tarala said. “Once she gets the lead, she really settles in and attacks the strike zone. She throws hard, but with her delivery, it also seems like it’s getting on the batters faster.

“Up and down our lineup, all of our hitters are dangerous. We want to be in control of things when we are in the box and never let the pitcher get comfortable. Mia Guide was awesome today, and Teagan Berkshire has really taken off since we put her in the leadoff spot.”

West got on the board in the top of the fourth when Rourke led off with a solo homer to center, the first hit off of Dimitrijevic. The Warriors (10-7, 4-4) got a leadoff double by Calderone in the top of the fifth, but she was stranded at third and the game ended by 10-run rule.