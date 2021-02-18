D. 86 in Joliet now taking applications for 2 academy programs

Joliet Public Schools District 86 is now taking applications for Eisenhower Academy and Washington Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

These programs accept students in first through eighth grades who demonstrate average or above average academic achievement and positive behavior, according to a news release from District 86.

The accelerated programs are within the Joliet District 86 school system with no additional fees, the release said.

The schools currently have approximately 56 openings for first grade, 75 openings for sixth grade and a limited number of openings for grades two through five and seven and eight, the release said.

Students must reside within District 86 boundaries. Applications are due by March 19.

According to District 86′s website, students receive instruction in language arts, mathematics, science, social science, fine arts, and physical development and health.

In addition, District 86 also provides early childhood instruction, academic enrichment, bilingual education, before and after school programs, and comprehensive special services programs.

To apply to the Eisenhower Academy and for more information about parental involvement, visit https://www.joliet86.org/file.aspx?DocumentId=12338.

To apply to Washington Academy and for more information about parental involvement, visit https://www.joliet86.org/file.aspx?DocumentId=12337. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

For more information, call Eisenhower (grades one to five) at 815-723-0233 or Washington (grades six to eight) at 815-727-5271.