Lewis University named one of the country’s greenest schools

The Princeton Review recently named Lewis University in Romeoville one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges.

The education services company again featured Lewis University in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition, according to a news release.

The guide can be found at princetonreview.com/green-guide which profiles “green” colleges.

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on a survey of administrators at 695 colleges between 2019 and 2020 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The publication’s editor analyzed more than 25 survey data points in the process of choosing schools for the guide.

“We strongly recommend Lewis University to students who want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief, in the release. “Each and every one of the outstanding colleges in this edition of our guide offers both excellent academics and exemplary evidence of environmental commitment.”

The publication includes “Green Facts” sections detailing factors like the availability of transportation alternatives on campus and the percentage of the college’s food budget spent on local and organic food.