Joliet council holds special meeting on role of elected officials

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will have a special meeting focused on the roles of the mayor, City Council and city manager.

The public meeting at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall is being held instead of what in the past have typically been private sessions with newly elected council members held with city staff to outline their roles and responsibilities.

This meeting will feature a presentation from Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy, who along with two council members are serving in city government for the first time since being elected in April, asked for the public session.

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy waves to supporters after he was sworn in to office on May 1. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

D’Arcy said Monday that the open session could give the public a better understanding of how city government works.

“I think there are certain roles that we as mayor and council have,” he said. “I don’t think everyone understands that.”

D’Arcy said members of the public who attend may get “a better understanding of how a city manger-run city government works.”

Joliet operates under a city manager form of government in which the city manager is supposed to be in charge of government operations. The mayor and City Council hire and oversee the city manager, who hires and oversees all other city employees.

But city manager disputes have been an issue in Joliet since October 2018 when David Hales left with a contract buyout after less than a year on the job.

The city has had one permanent city manager since then, James Capparelli, who left in June before the end of his contract and with less than three years on the job as the council prepared to start a search for a new city manager.

Interim City Manager Rod Tonelli then was hired and became the city’s fourth interim city manager since Hales left.

The special meeting on Tuesday also will include discussion of a new civility pledge designed to promote civil conduct at City Hall. The council’s Land Use and Legislative Committee has recommended approval of the pledge.