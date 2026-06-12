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Morris Herald-News

Grundy County Health Department finds West Nile Virus in Coal City

A Petri dish full of mosquitoes is held by Jacqueline Sanderson, assistant entomologist for Cook County’s Northwest Mosquito Abatement District, at Marshall Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum in Niles.

(file photo) A Petri dish full of mosquitoes is held by Jacqueline Sanderson, assistant entomologist for Cook County’s Northwest Mosquito Abatement District. (Matt Brady - mbrady@dailyherald.com)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Health Department announced Friday that it discovered West Nile Virus from mosquitoes in Coal City earlier in the week.

The initial results came in Friday, June 5 and were confirmed on Wednesday, June 10.

The health department urges residents to take preventative measures seriously to avoid contracting West Nile Virus or other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The county health department recommends the following precautions:

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

• Each week, eliminate or refresh all sources of standing water, such as bird baths, ponds, flower pots and containers.

• Wear shoes, socks, long pants and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

• Use insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Report locations containing water that has been sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches and flooded yards.

For more recommendations, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.html.

MorrisGrundy County Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesWest NileHealth
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News