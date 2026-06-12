Grundy County Health Department finds West Nile Virus in Coal City

(file photo) A Petri dish full of mosquitoes is held by Jacqueline Sanderson, assistant entomologist for Cook County’s Northwest Mosquito Abatement District. (Matt Brady - mbrady@dailyherald.com)

The Grundy County Health Department announced Friday that it discovered West Nile Virus from mosquitoes in Coal City earlier in the week.

The initial results came in Friday, June 5 and were confirmed on Wednesday, June 10.

The health department urges residents to take preventative measures seriously to avoid contracting West Nile Virus or other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The county health department recommends the following precautions:

• Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

• Each week, eliminate or refresh all sources of standing water, such as bird baths, ponds, flower pots and containers.

• Wear shoes, socks, long pants and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

• Use insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Report locations containing water that has been sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches and flooded yards.

For more recommendations, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.html.