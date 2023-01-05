Sterling adds special ed teacher at Lincoln Elementary

STERLING — Sterling appointed a special education teacher during its December board of education meeting.

Gretchen Gould started Thursday at Lincoln Elementary.

Other personnel items that were approved on Dec. 14:

Family or medical leave was approved for Washington teacher Martha Henry starting in May and for Jefferson custodian Mitch Hamilton as needed.

Franklin added Carolyn Allen as a lunch and recess supervisor and Kacee Lottman as a pre-K aide. Caleb Mattingly will be a second shift custodian for Washington and Jefferson schools. At Sterling High School, Don Campos and James Scoles were added as second shift custodians and Jasmine Palmer as a special education aide.

High school custodian Merced Villa resigned effective Jan. 4.

Challand Middle School added Justin Allen as a wrestling coach and Loren Wolf as a bowling coach. Lincoln added Serena Criss as a lunch and recess supervisor and Kaley Behrens as a first-year mentor.

Isaac Podell will be a volunteer wrestling coach at the high school.