The Plainfield South High School Black Student Association will host the sixth annual Black History Month Showcase on Friday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the showcase starts at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 7800 W. Caton Farm Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event features performances by the John F. Kennedy Middle School jazz band and choir, and the Bolingbrook High School Dynasty Step Team.

Locally black-owned businesses also will be at the showcase.