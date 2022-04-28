Joliet Junior College to host traditional in-person graduation ceremonies

Joliet Junior College announced it will host two in-person graduation ceremonies next month.

Afternoon and evening ceremonies will be May 20 inside the Event Center at JJC’s main campus, 1215 Houbolt Road, according to a news release.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented schools like JJC from holding traditional, large in-person ceremonies over the past two years. Still, the school said it wants to celebrate its graduates while keeping public health in mind.

“We really wanted to go back to honoring our graduates with a traditional ceremony,” Dean of Enrollment Management Bob Morris in a statement. “We also know that we have a big graduating class this year. So in the interest of the safety of our graduates and their families, we decided that having two ceremonies would be the best approach. This allows us to maintain social distancing and also provides each graduate with four tickets for their family and friends.”

The afternoon ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the evening ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m.

Masks will be option for graduates and guests.

The college’s graduation page, jjc.edu/graduation, has details on the times that specific degrees and certificates will be awarded.

Josh Fleming and Daniel Webster have been chosen as this year’s student speakers for the afternoon and evening ceremonies, respectively. Cynthia Kremer, assistant professor and librarian, is this year’s faculty speaker.

The college also will recognize Krystal Morgan, this year’s recipient of the Student Service Recognition Award, for her involvement on campus and in the community.