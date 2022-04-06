National publication recognizes 2 University of St. Francis online programs

The Princeton Review recognized Joliet’s University of St. Francis’ online doctorate in education and masters in nursing programs as among the best in the country.

The national publication provides admissions resources for college and graduate school-bound students, according to a news release.

“It’s one thing when a school tells everyone how wonderful they are, but it’s something else when professional groups and publishers across the country speak out,” Eric Wignall, USF vice president of admissions, said in a statement. “USF faculty and instructors provide our students with nationally recognized education and experiences every day, so this type of acknowledgement of their efforts and the university’s programs is both invaluable and validating.”

USF’s online Doctor of Education in Education Leadership program offers students a combination of research and experimental learning about the key skills needed to lead and educate, according to the release.

The Master of Science in Nursing program incorporates education and research into the practice of nursing for those who aim to assume leadership roles in the profession.

USF serves close to 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students nationwide.