Romeoville business owner donates to enhance Valley View STEM program

A Romeoville business owner continued his annual donation to enhance math and science programs in the Valley View School District 365U on behalf of the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program.

Mohammed Quarashi has made a $500 donation to the program each of the last ten years, according to a district news release.

A. Vito Martinez Middle School in Romeoville was the beneficiary this year of ExxonMobil’s donation. Quarashi owns and operates the Mobil stations on 135th Street and Route 53 in Romeoville.

The middle school will use the money to help supplement the school’s science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, program and activities.

“We appreciate Mr. Quarashi’s longstanding and continuous commitment to our schools and our community,” AVM Principal Sarah DeDonato said in the news release.