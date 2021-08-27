Man arrested in connection with Romeoville slaying

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Romeoville.

Patrick Otchere, 19, of the 700 block of Honeytree Drive, Romeoville, was taken into custody during the investigation of the killing of Zamir Williams, who was found dead on Honeytree Drive, according to Romeoville police.

“The shooting occurred following a verbal altercation between the victim and Otchere. Otchere personally knew the victim in this incident,” Romeoville police said.

Otchere is in the custody of the Romeoville Police Department. He was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and violation of bail bond, police said.

Otchere was in the Will County jail on Feb. 10 after he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with defaced serial numbers, jail and court records show.

Officers first responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. Friday. They went to the 700 block of Honeytree Drive in response to a report of gunshots in the area, according to Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka.

Officers found a man dead on the ground outside a home, Hromadka said.

Williams was identified as the slain man by the Will County Coroner’s office.

Romeoville police had a section of Honeytree Drive blocked off on the late morning of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for the investigation of the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Zamir Williams. (Felix Sarver)

County records list Williams’ residence as a home on Cedarbend Drive, which crosses Honeytree Drive.

Responding officers secured the area, Hromadka said.

“During the initial investigation, information had been developed to indicate the victim was targeted by a known subject,” Hromadka said. “There is no reason to believe there is a danger to the community.”

Hromadka said Williams’ homicide was the first in the Honeytree Drive area.

Romeoville has experienced three homicides since 2019.

On March 30, 2019, Reginald M. Harris, 28, of Joliet was fatally wounded in a shooting in the 1700 block of Sierra Trail.

Dieontae Sparks, 21, of Plainfield was apprehended in Atlanta and charged with killing Harris while committing a robbery. The criminal case against Sparks is pending in court.

On Oct. 14, Osama Ibrahim, 19, of Romeoville died after he was shot multiple times in front of HighPoint Friendship Center at 175 Highpoint Drive, according to Romeoville police.

Ibrahim’s death remains under investigation, Hromadka said.