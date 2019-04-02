Joliet man dies after Romeoville shooting, police say

A 28-year-old Joliet man died over the weekend after an apparent shooting in Romeoville.

Romeoville police learned just after 8:50 p.m. Saturday that two men, one of whom had a gunshot wound to the torso, had arrived at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center emergency room in Plainfield, located at 24600 W. 127th St., according to a news release from the Romeoville Police Department.

Reginald M. Harris, 28, of Joliet was transferred to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he later died.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office could not provide additional information about Harris’ death Monday morning.

Romeoville police later determined Harris was shot in the 1700 block of Sierra Trail in Romeoville, the release said.

On Sunday, Romeoville police with help from the Will County Sheriff’s SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 20800 block of West Barrington Lane in Plainfield in connection with the apparent fatal shooting.

Law enforcement officials found evidence that led them to issue an arrest warrant for Dieontae R. Sparks, 19, who lives in that block of Barrington Lane, for unlawful possession of a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches long and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Sparks’ bond was set at $250,000 on the warrant.

Will County court records show Sparks has been charged with multiple traffic violations in the past, and he plead guilty to aggravated battery in October.

Sparks was released from the custody of the Will County Sheriff’s Office at the time, after receiving credit for time served. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Romeoville police continued to investigate the case Monday and asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information on the shooting is advised to call the Romeoville Police Investigations Unit at 815-886-7219.