Jeremy Hylka indicted on solicitation, grooming charges

A grand jury has returned a five-count indictment against Jeremy Hylka.

On Thursday, the former Catholic school teacher was indicted on charges that stemmed from an April 27 incident where he was apparently captured on video attempting to rendezvous with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy at a Joliet McDonald’s.

Hylka faces felony charges of traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming and solicitation of a child.

The indictment alleged Hylka intended to commit aggravated criminal sexual abuse when he “knowingly solicited one whom he believed to be a child to perform an act of sexual penetration or sexual conduct.”

Hylka is scheduled for an arraignment on June 24.

The criminal case was unsealed on Thursday. Judge Sarah Jones signed an order to seal the case because it contained information “regarding ongoing criminal investigation,” court records show.

On April 29, Joliet police officials announced that their investigation of Hylka led to him facing charges of traveling to meet a minor and grooming. Police said detectives obtained a Snapchat video from the group Save Our Siblings that captured the incident.

“All the videos and text messages from the Snapchat account were vetted for validity and recovered from the account,” Joliet police Lt. Joe Egizio said at a press briefing on April 30. “Detective (Shawn) Filipiak also was able to establish positive ID of the suspect in the case, that being Jeremy M. Hylka.”

Hylka wasn’t immediately taken into custody as he was at Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox and his attorney JohnPaul Ivec promised Hylka would surrender himself after he was released.

On April 30, Hylka’s wife filed for divorce and petitioned for a protective order against him that claimed he “made threats of suicide” and that he was staying at Silver Oaks.

Hylka spent almost two weeks at the hospital before he surrendered to police on May 11. He was arrested, booked and released the same day after posting 10% of his $100,000 bond.

Hylka taught at Joliet Catholic Academy until he resigned on June 2, 2020, following an investigation regarding “online allegations,” according to JCA officials. He was later hired to work as a teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport until he was fired by the Diocese of Joliet in the wake of the Save Our Siblings video.

When asked about the June incident on April 30, Filipiak said what police were “able to determine was that there were third-party, unsubstantiated claims with unknown victims at that time” and charges were never filed.

Diocese of Joliet officials have disclosed that Hylka was investigated in January 2021 when officials became aware of a TikTok video referencing a man who was propositioned or groomed by an unnamed teacher.

Diocese officials said Hylka was put on leave from St. Joseph’s for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution.” They said the investigation was not disclosed to parents as it was a “confidential personnel matter” and because the account in the TikTok video could not be “clearly linked to Hylka.”

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told The Herald-News that police were advised by the diocese that the person who made the video did not want to speak to the police.

“Due to this, detectives were unable to investigate anything without a victim,” English said.

Diocese officials also disclosed that Hylka did not fulfill employment requirements while teaching at St. Joseph’s. Lynne Scheffler, the school’s principal, has been placed on administrative leave while diocese officials examine “the circumstances regarding Hylka’s employment.”