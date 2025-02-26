Lockport venues offering Restaurant Week specials

Lockport started its Restaurant Week celebration on Monday and will continue to through March 9.

The following businesses are participating, according to the city of Lockport website. Be sure to mention Restaurant Week when ordering, according to the website.

933 Speakeasy: 933 S. State St. Visit 933speakeasy.com.

Biteable: 1022 S. State St. Visit facebook.com/BiteablelLLC.

Coom’s Corner: 1225 E. 9th St. Buy a large pizza, get a free order of wings (dine-in only). Visit coomscorner.com.

Dairy Queen: 958 E. 9th St. BOGO Peanut Buster Parfait. Visit dairyqueen.com.

Ember’s Tap House: 933 S. State St. Trio sliders for $15 (chicken club slider, pulled pork slider, filet mignon slider), meatloaf dinner for $21 (meatloaf, mashed Potatoes and vegetables), stuffed peppers for $22. Visit emberstaphouse.com.

George’s Restaurant: 990 N. State St. 20% off three-course comfort food menu and house specialties. Visit georgeslockport.com.

Krema Coffee Roasters: 917 S. State St. visit kremacoffeeroasters.com.

Lock & Mule by Tangled Roots: 1025 S. State St. Three-course lunch for $30, four-course dinner for $40. Visit tangledrootsbrewingco.com.

Mamma Onesta’s Italian Restaurant: 1100 S. State St. $60 dinner for two (two glasses of wine, two Chicken Francese dinners, and two slices of tiramisu), Visit mammaonesta.com.

Mangia Pizza: 132 E. 9th St. Daily specials. Call 815-838-1919.

Nicky’s Gyros: 903 E. 9th St. Gyro Philly for $6, two fried chicken sandwiches or two square fish filet sandwiches for $8 (mix or match). Free cup of ice cream with any $10 purchase. Must mention Lockport Restaurant Week to get the promos. Other Offerings: Gyro kit (one pound of meat, four pitas, 8 ounces sauce) for $21 or chicken gyro kit (one pound of meat, four pitas, 8 ounces honey mustard) for $23. Visit facebook.com/nickysgyroslockport.

Nik & Ivy Brewing Company: 1026 S. State St. $9 Old Fashioned and $12 flight combo with chips. Visit nikivybrewing.com.

Paradise Bay Bar & Grill: 105 W. 10th St. Deluxe sandwich and cocktail for $18. Call 815-838-6513.

Public Landing Restaurant: 200 W. 8th St. Three-course special menu for $39. Visit publiclandingrestaurant.com.

Taco Patio: 1022 E. 9th St. Two dinner plates (choice from burrito, three tacos, three enchiladas or three empanadas dinners) for $20. Two single burritos (choice of steak, chicken, ground beef or pastor) for $15. Ten single tacos (choice from steak, chicken, ground beef, pastor) for $30. Family package is two dinner plates (choice from burrito, three tacos, three enchiladas or three empanadas dinners) and and two kid’s plates for $30. Must mention Lockport Restaurant Week to receive promotions. Visit tacopatio.com.

Tallgrass: 1006 S. State St. Four-course meal for $60 per person. Visit tallgrassrestaurant.com.

The Vegan Cafe: 928 S. State St. $13 for full nachos. Visit hsvegancafelockport.com.

Villa Nova Pizza: 946 N. State St. $35 dinner special for three people (soup or salad for each person, appetizer trio to share, 12-inch pizza with one topping, and shared tiramisu). Visit lockport.villanova.pizza.