Habitat ReStore celebrates 5 years at current location

Will County Habitat for Humanity hosts a number of fundraisers a year: Homes for the Hounds, Tinsel and Tinis, and Will County Beer and Bourbon Fest.

But one of its largest fundraisers is its Joliet ReStore, said Nicole Murray, executive director of Will County Habitat for Humanity. The Joliet ReStore, which opened in 2012, recently celebrated five years in its current location at 1395 Essington Road in Joliet.

“The ReStore is one of our largest fundraisers,” Murray said. “The proceeds that we currently make from the ReStore, after we pay our expenses, can translate to building four homes a year.”

Store proceeds benefit the Will County Habitat for Humanity mission of “providing affordable housing to low-income individuals and families in Will County,” according to the local Habitat for Humanity website.

The nonprofit organization currently is able to build 15 houses a year based on current funding. About 90 people are on a waiting list, Murray said.

The Joliet ReStore is a donation center for Will County Habitat for Humanity. The store sells new and gently used furniture and other merchandise to the community starting at 50% of its retail value, said Heidi Serena, Joliet ReStore director.

“Oh, yes, we’re one of Joliet’s best-kept secrets,” Serena said.

Serena said the Joliet ReStore carries a number of household items, but it’s “heavy” on furniture, such as couches and tables, as well as cabinets, doors, windows, flooring, lighting “and some really interesting antiques.”

“[There are] a lot of hidden treasures here,” Murray said. “We’re not sure what will show up until the garage door opens.”

Serena agreed.

“We had 10 semis of patio furniture [delivered] this spring,” Serena said.

Murray said that’s because the ReStore is located in the hub of warehouses.

“What makes our ReStore so unique is that it’s more like an outlet clearance center than a donation center,” Serena said. “Anyone who walks in the door can see that.”

A family tests out a couch at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Benefits of the ReStore

The Joliet ReStore opened 12 years ago by renting space at 200 S. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. Will County Habitat for Humanity later bought the former Century Tile building on Essington Road and moved into the space in June 2018.

“We didn’t know at the time if we could afford it,” Murray said. “We went to eight different banks and were turned down.”

In the end, the space wound up costing Habitat for Humanity only $1 more than it was paying in rent, Murray said.

“We took our rent money and invested it in ourselves,” Murray said. “By owning the building, we created an asset for the affiliate. In 25 years, if they want to sell it for a line of credit, they have that now.”

In short, Will County Habitat for Humanity, “used the ‘Habitat’ model on ourselves.”

Murray and Serena have grown with the store. Serena was hired in August 2015, Murray was hired in November 2015.

People might think “builder” when they hear Will County Habitat for Humanity, Murray said, but the organization also has elements of fundraising, special events, a retail store, social services and financial literacy, all of which are necessary to build 15 homes a year.

The Joliet ReStore also is good for the environment.

“The Joliet ReStore diverted over 1.69 million pounds from the landfill this year [in items that] would have otherwise been thrown away and gone to the dumpsters,” Serena said.

Will County Habitat for Humanity uses this formula to determine the tonnage diverted from landfills, Serena said. It multiplies 1.3 times the total dollar revenue of the ReStore to find the total pounds. That number is divided by 2,000 for the number of tons.

“We price it right, get it on the floor and sell it so we’re ready for the next ones to come in,” Serena said. “It’s seldom we have anything here more than a month.”

The Joliet ReStore even “reinvented” itself during the pandemic, she said. When on-site shopping was shut down, the Joliet ReStore added an online component.

“The online store has made almost $400,000 since April 2020,” Serena said. “It almost made another store for us.”

Joybird, a line of high-end furniture and items by La-Z-Boy Inc., sold well during the pandemic, Serena said. Mid-century modern furniture also is very popular now, she said.

“We’ve had people come as far as Kansas City, Kansas, when they found out how great our prices are,” Serena said.

Dozens of recliner chairs are on display at Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

An example of a community space

When Will County Habitat for Humanity moved to Essington Road, Serena envisioned a space the community could use in other ways. The Joliet ReStore has room to use for training and conferences as well as space for people to hold bridal showers, graduation and Christmas parties, and similar events.

“We have the tables and chairs here,” Serena said with a laugh. “And we turn the counter into a bar.”

Last week, the Joliet ReStore hosted a multiple-day celebration to honor its five successful years at the present location.

The ribbon-cutting July 13 celebrated its new membership with the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Then, over the weekend, the Joliet ReStore held a “wild sale,” with select items priced at a 70% reduction.

But these festivities were really honoring community support, Murray said.

“This building and what goes on here would not be possible without the people that come in here and shop. And that translates into us building homes.”

For information, visit habitatwill.org/restore.