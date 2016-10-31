Will County Habitat for Humanity seeks Joliet approval for ReStore relocation

JOLIET – Will County Habitat for Humanity wants to relocate its ReStore.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will consider a special-use permit for the former Century Tile store at 1395 N. Larkin Ave.

The council twice this year rejected special-use permits for a DriveTime used-car dealership at the location amid opposition from two neighborhood groups. But there does not appear to be any opposition to the ReStore, which Habitat for Humanity uses to raise funds for its philanthropic home-building activities.

Resale stores and used-car dealerships require special-use permits.

The City Council in 2015 approved a special-use permit for a Salvation Army store at the same location. But The Salvation Army later backed out of the plan.

“The Salvation Army was successful in securing what we’re looking for now,” said Tim Brophy, board secretary for Will County Habitat for Humanity. “It’s almost an identical operation.”

The ReStore deals with larger items, Brophy noted.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores sell furniture, appliances, building materials and other items used for home improvement.

The existing store at 200 S. Larkin Ave. opened in August 2011.

Brophy said the lease on that location expires in August 2017, and the proposed location provides a better site for retail sales.

“Being in town and visible to those who want to donate is important,” Brophy said. “The building is more modern. Access is better.”

The current location had been used as an electrical contractor before the ReStore moved in. The Century Tile store was built in 1984 for retail, having first opened as Frank’s Nursery.

Habitat for Humanity has a tentative agreement to buy the property and could complete the transaction later in November, Brophy said.