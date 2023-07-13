Will County Habitat ReStore to hold sale, ribbon-cutting

The Joliet ReStore is hosting a multiple day celebration this week, and the community is invited.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Joliet ReStore will host a ribbon-cutting at its store to celebrate becoming part of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce, according to Nicole Murray, executive director of the Will County Habitat for Humanity. Snacks will be served, she said.

The Joliet ReStore is a donation center for Will County Habitat for Humanity. The store sells new and gently used furniture and other merchandise to the community starting at 50% of its retail value, said Heidi Serena, Joliet ReStore director.

“It will be very festive at our store all weekend long.” — Heidi Serena, director, Joliet ReStore

Store proceeds benefit the Will County Habitat for Humanity mission of “providing affordable housing to low-income individuals and families in Will County,” according to the Will County Habitat for Humanity website.

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce typically hosts a ribbon-cutting when an organization becomes a new member, Murray said.

“We tied it into us being at this location for five years,” she said.

The Joliet ReStore opened 12 years ago by renting space at 200 S. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. It bought the former Century Tile building in June 2018, Murray said.

In celebration of that five-year anniversary, the Joliet ReStore will host a Wild Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Serena said. Bargain shoppers will be able to buy select items at 70% off their original price, Serena said.

The Joliet ReStore also will distribute goodie bags while supplies last and have some giveaways.

“It will be very festive at our store all weekend long,” Serena said.

The Joliet ReStore is located at 1395 N Larkin Ave., Joliet.

For information, call 815-714-7100 or visit jolietrestoreonline.com.