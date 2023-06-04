Plainfield store for active lifestyle opens rental venue for small events

People who need to rent space for a small gathering now have a new option.

The 815 Project is a 1,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space at the back of DNA Active Lifestyle in Plainfield, co-owned by Andy Remley and David Johnson.

Remley said they’d previously used the space for store events and a yoga instructor. But the space has now been remodeled to accommodate up to 50 people inside - and up to 75 if using both the indoor and outdoor space.

“We added a big garage door with windows that opens up to the patio,” Remley said. “We built out the deck.”

Renters may bring their own food and drink. A refrigerator and kitchenette are also available, Remley said. Two restrooms are available in the hallway connecting The 815 Project with the retail area, he added.

Tables and chairs are included in the price and popup tents and a gas grill are available for an additional fee, The 815 Project website said.

DNA - Active Lifestyle Outfitter in Downtown Plainfield utilized extra space to create 815, a venue rental space for small events. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Remley said he opened The 815 Project simply because he saw the need for rental space for small events that did come with a big catering package.

“A lot of venues are big venues that cost a lot of money,” Remley said. “They’re for wedding events with 100-plus people…we just wanted to rent our space for four hours. People love the flexibility.”

The entire space – from the DNA Active Lifestyle space to The 815 Project rental space – has “an eclectic vibe,” Remley said. Remley said drew on inspiration from his travels and used that to design the space.

“I had a gift hidden in me,” Remley said of his design abilities. “When it was ready to come out, it came out.”

Promoting fitness and active lifestyles

Filling those needs are what motivated Remley and Johnson to get into the sport goods industry in 2005. Remley said he and Johnson were both runners when they attended North Central College in Naperville.

So DNA Active Lifestyle carried merchandise, mainly footwear, for runners, Remley said. But when he and Johnson moved DNA Active Lifestyle to Plainfield in 2018, they expanded their business focus, Remley said.

“We have other hobbies now,” Remley said. “I like to travel; Dave likes to travel. I like to hike. I like to bicycle. We have something for everyone who lies to be outside and travel and explore. And we want to see them leave excited about their next adventure.”

DNA - Active Lifestyle Outfitter in Downtown Plainfield specializes in active wear and accessories. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Footwear is still a major item and “people come in for the shoe fitting,” Remley said.

“We get people from all walks of life who don’t know what the right shoe is for them,” Remley said. “We do the expert shoe fitting.”

Remley said the runners have different shoe needs than say, nurses, who stand on their feet quite a bit. Sometimes people come inside the store looking for a specific brand because a friend recommended it to them.

“It’s not about the brand,” Remley said. “It’s about the specific situation.”

Johnson said their merchandise “helps to promote fitness and running overall.”

“We want to help everybody just to say motivated and healthy,” Johnson said.

For more information, visit dnaplainfield.com and the815project.com.