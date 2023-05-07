New Lenox hospital foundation, Old National Bank announce corporate partnership

The Silver Cross Foundation and Old National Bank recently entered into a multiyear Corporate Philanthropy Partnership.

The Silver Cross Foundation is the fundraising arm for Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Old National Bank is the former First Midwest Bank.

Old National Bank’s $150,000 charitable donation will help fund the expansion of the emergency department in Homer Glen and the Midwest Institute for Lung at Silver Cross, along with other programs and facilities, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital announcing the Corporate Philanthropy Partnership.

Bob Diedrich, market president of Old National Bank Market, said that the original bank was founded in 1940 by C.D. Oberwortmann, Andrew Barber, and Frank Turk – “three loyal Silver Cross patrons” – and that being “a good corporate citizen” is part of Old National Bank’s DNA.

“Since then, the bank has grown and evolved significantly, but our mission remains unchanged: helping clients achieve financial success in the communities in which our team members live and work,” Diedrich said in the news release.

Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation, said in the release that generosity of businesses help Silver Cross meet health care needs in the community.

“We value their partnership and are grateful for their investment,” Simons said.

For more information about becoming a Silver Cross Corporate Philanthropy Partner visit silvercross.org/giving or call 815-300-7105.