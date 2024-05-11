Joliet police investigating murder/suicide

Joliet police responded to a report of a woman being stabbed Saturday in the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue. (Shaw Media file photo)

Joliet police are investigating a murder/suicide that took place Saturday morning.

At 11:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue after receiving a report of a woman being stabbed in the street, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman lying in the street with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the release. Police also found a 32-year-old man lying in the driveway of the woman’s residence, also with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Joliet police learned that the man was the estranged husband of the woman, and the couple were in the process of a divorce, according to the release.

After a preliminary investigation, Joliet police determined that the man had arrived at the woman’s home and a disturbance occurred, according to the release. The disturbance caused the woman to run from the home.

Joliet police detectives extensively canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to witnesses, according to the release.

It is believed that the man was armed with a kitchen knife and chased after the woman. When the man caught up to the woman in the street, he stabbed her multiple times in the chest. After the man attacked the woman, witnesses saw the man stab himself in the chest multiple times, according to the release. Joliet police recovered the knife used in the attack.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the woman and the man to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital, where both were pronounced dead, according to the release.

Police determined that the couple’s 3-year-old son was in the home during the incident, according to the release. The child was unharmed, and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted as required by Illinois law. No one else was found in the home.

This appears to be a “targeted domestic-related incident” with no threat to the community, according to the release. This incident remains under active investigation.

The Will County Coroner’s Office will determine the identification of the male and female and the manner of death, according to the release.