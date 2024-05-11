House destroyed by fire Friday in Crest Hill

At 7:22 p.m. Friday, the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Caton Farm Road. The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house Friday evening in Crest Hill.

At 7:22 p.m. Friday, the Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Caton Farm Road, according to a news release from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from a vacant, two-story single family house, which they fought with “multiple large hose lines and the tower ladder’s aerial master stream,” according to the release.

The fire caused most of the house to collapse, according to the release. The fire also damaged a detached garage and vehicles in the rear.

Firefighters worked about 3½ hours to “extinguish spot fires in the collapsed debris,” according to the release. The house was being renovated and was unoccupied when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

When the fire was upgraded to full still, firefighters from Plainfield and Romeoville fire departments came to the scene. Bolingbrook, Homer, New Lenox, Northwest Homer and Romeoville fire departments covered the Lockport Township stations, according to the release.

A full still is “a pre-determined alarm upgrade that brings additional mutual aid resources,” said Frank Blaskey, deputy chief of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

The Lockport Fire Investigation Team is investigating the fire, according to the release.