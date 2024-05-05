Man shot Saturday on Center Street in Joliet

A young man, three vehicles and a house were hit in a spray of bullets late Saturday afternoon on Center Street in Joliet, police said.

The 19-year-old man was hit once in the chest and taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

The shooting took place about 5:09 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Center Street. The shooter came out of a dark SUV and fired multiple shots, police said. The shooter then drove away.

Police arrived at the scene, checked the area and found three vehicles and a house had been hit by bullets in addition to the victim.

Police officers provided medical aid to the victim before paramedics arrived from the Joliet Fire Department. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital. Police said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they prefer to remain anonymous.