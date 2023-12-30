Three vehicles crash in Joliet on Caton Farm Road

Three vehicles collided Friday night at Caton Farm Road and Northeast Frontage Drive in Joliet.

Two 80-year-old people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital by family, according to a report from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The accident happened about 8:53 p.m.

A 23-year-old Joliet man was driving a Kia Niro west on Caton Farm and started a left turn onto the northbound frontage road along Interstate 55. The turn was made “in the path” of a Toyota Prius driven by a 19-year-old Plainfield woman headed east on Caton Farm, English said.

The two vehicles collided, and the crash pushed the Kia into a Honda Odyssey that was stopped at the intersection.

The woman driving the Honda and a man who was a passenger in the vehicle, both 80, suffered minor injuries and were taken “to a local hospital in a private vehicle by family,” English said.

The drivers of the Kia and Toyota were not injured.

The man driving the Kia was cited for failure to yield turning left and for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.