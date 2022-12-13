Update: 2 hospitalized in Joliet I-55 crash

Two people has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Joliet.

About 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle which rear ended a commercial vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 257 in Joliet, according to Illinois State Police.

One person from the commercial vehicle and the other person from the passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital, police said.

Police have not yet provided further information about the crash victims or their vehicles.

About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, all lanes of I-55 near Route 30 was closed, with southbound traffic diverted off at Route 30.