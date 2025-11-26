Joliet police: Don’t post on social media about going away for Thanksgiving

Putting exterior/interior lights at your home on timers while you are traveling is one step in helping reduce burglary risk, the Joliet Police Department says. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Going away for the Thanksgiving holiday?

The Joliet Police Department is urging residents to use caution over the holiday season for both home and financial security.

The department offers these safety tips.

Reduce burglary risk

•Ask a trusted neighbor to watch your home while you are gone

•Lock your doors

•Put exterior/interior lights on timers to give the impression that you’re home

•Don’t post photos on social media until you’ve returned home

Online shopping safety

With the online holiday shopping season here, make sure to regularly check your credit and debit card statements for any unauthorized purchases, the police department said.

If you notice any suspicious activity do the following:

•Immediately notify your bank and/or credit card company.

•Monitor your statements & credit reports.

•Check your online shopping accounts.

•Change your passwords.