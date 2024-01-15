Lake Renwick in Plainfield hosts waterfowl hike

Taboos of the Trade - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, Isle a la Cache Museum: Bring your own beverages (wine or beer only) as adult-themed topics of the 18th-century fur trade era are explored, including relationships, alcohol and rowdy rendezvous. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Jan. 16.

Birds and Beans - 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Isle a la Cache Museum: Chat with a naturalist about the birds that can been seen at the feeders through the museum’s picture window and enjoy the company of others over muffins and hot coffee. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Jan. 18.

Winter Waterfowl Hike at Lake Renwick: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield: Join a naturalist trailside to watch winter waterfowl enjoying the chilly water. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Jan. 19.

“Birds in Art” – Crochet for Wildlife - noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township: Get “hooked” helping wildlife with this beginner’s course on how to crochet small nests that are used in wildlife rehabilitation. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Jan. 19.

Winter Walkers – Lake Renwick - 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve: Join a naturalist every Saturday in January and February at a different forest preserve. This week, discover winter wildlife at Lake Renwick on a 2- to 3-mile hike. Free, all ages. Register by Jan. 19.

Wings on the Water at Four Rivers - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Join a naturalist on the chill trails to uncover the special adaptations that allow waterfowl to make Four Rivers their winter home. Free, all ages. Register by Jan. 20.