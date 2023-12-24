Christmas in Joliet: A nostalgic look at holiday seasons past

Joliet — Over the course of a century, a community can change dramatically. The landscape, the people and the fashions all change with time.
Yet when we take a look back through pictures of Christmases past provided by the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Will County Historical Museum in Lockport, we realize that some things stay remarkably the same.
Christmastime, no matter what year you look at, carries many of the same themes year to year, decade to decade. Colorful decorations, Santa Claus, families and friends braving cold temperatures to enjoy the merriment of the season, and sending warm wishes to those who can’t celebrate with loved ones at home.
In a collection of photos provided to The Herald-News, some of which came from our own photographers throughout the century, the quality of the images varies with time, and the styles adorning both the people and the city itself change dramatically.
We also are sharing some of our front pages from Dec. 24 and 25 editions from early in the 20th century.
But there’s no denying in any of them exactly what time of year it is and what feelings are in the air for the individuals captured in these moments. It’s Christmastime.