Lockport, Lemont businesses rally to help family of mom who died of cancer

Elizabeth Curtner poses with her three daughters Elianna, Annalise, and Isabelle. (Photo by Lindsey Helene Images) (Provided by Robin Curtner)

Lemont — The family of a Tinley Park mom who tragically lost her battle with cancer this fall is hosting a fundraiser to help support her three young daughters with the help of local businesses.

Elizabeth Curtner, 34, passed away on Oct. 19 from stage 4 small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma, which she was diagnosed with in June. She passed surrounded by her two sisters and parents and left behind three young daughters, 6-year-old Elianna, 4-year-old Annalise, and 9-month-old Isabelle.

Curtner’s family, including sister Robin Curtner, owner of Magical Marketing in Lockport, is now working to take care of the girls, with help from a fund set up by Elizabeth in her final months.

That fund, Elizabeth’s Girls, is now hosting a formal, winter event on Thursday, the proceeds of which will go towards supporting the girls as they grow up.

The Winter Wishes event is being hosted at 223 Main St. in Lemont and food will be provided by MaMaD’s and Barrel and Vine. In addition to the hosts, 28 other local businesses from Lemont, Lockport, and the surrounding suburban community are contributing to support the event.

The evening will include a performance of Christmas music by the Lemont High School choir as well as raffles, an open bar, and an appearance by Santa.

“The holiday season has been beyond unbearable without Bethy, but the tremendous support and love from the community and local businesses has allowed my family and I to feel so much love for Elizabeth and her girls,” said Robin Curtner. “We miss her so much.”