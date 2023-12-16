Joliet sends off Santa despite soggy weather

Santa waves to a family as the Joliet police escorts him through Joliet as he heads to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec.16th in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Joliet — The City of Joliet hosted its annual Santa send-off on Saturday, despite weather that merited help from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The annual motorcade ran west through the city from the corner of Woodruff Road and Draper Avenue to the intersection of Caton Farm Road and Ridge and featured Santa riding atop a decorated, classic fire truck led by an escort of nine Joliet Police Department cruisers in reindeer formation–including a red-nosed Rudolph truck in the front.

Following Santa was a public works truck on which the Grinch had hitched a ride.

The event is meant as an opportunity for kids to wave goodbye to Santa as he departs Joliet and returns to the North Pole to prepare for his Christmas Eve flight.

The cold, rainy weather did not stop the participants from riding in the open cab of the fire engine nor did it stop residents living along the parade route from stepping out to see off the man in red, even if they did quickly retreat back inside.

The City of Joliet Facebook page provided regular updates of Santa’s location in the city so residents could be sure not to miss the motorcade, and even shouted out outstanding decorations along the route and a crowd that had gathered for the event at Troy Middle School.

The short parade was accompanied as always by Christmas music on the University of St. Francis’ student radio station WCSF 88.7. and began at 10 a.m. It lasted about an hour and twenty minutes before Santa said his farewell until Christmas Eve.