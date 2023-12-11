Elwood man charged in Lockport stabbing

Lockport — Police say the man charged in a stabbing that happened in a Lockport parking lot Sunday evening is an Elwood resident.

Christian P. Mikolaitis, 19, Elwood, has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of Lockport Township Park District’s Challenge Fitness Facility and led multiple police departments on a pursuit down Interstate 80 on Sunday, according to Lockport police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Lockport, Lockport Township Park District police, Morris police and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Minooka police, were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Mikolaitis was identified as the assailant by the victim as first responders administered first aid, according to a news release released by Lockport Police Department.

The victim, a 23-year-old Lockport resident, had met with Mikolaitis to buy narcotics Sunday evening and the two were sitting in Mikolaitis’ car when Mikolaitis attacked the victim, according to the release from the Lockport police.

The 23-year-old was stabbed 18 times across his body, including injuries to his face, neck, abdomen, and legs before he managed to get out of the vehicle and Mikolaitis fled the scene, according to the Lockport police.

Lockport Police Law Enforcement Center on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Lockport Deputy Chief of Police Ron Huff said staff at Challenge Fitness called 911 at 7:11 p.m. on Sunday and were trying to administer first aid, though they did not know what had happened to him. When paramedics arrived, they discovered the victim had been stabbed.

The victim was still conscious and identified Mikolaitis before being transferred to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to Lockport police. He was later transferred to University of Chicago in serious condition, although it is believed at this time that his injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

“The suspect had fled, but we identified his license plate and sent the information to other agencies,” Huff said in a news release.

Minooka and Morris police reportedly pursued Mikolaitis’ vehicle on westbound I-80 before the Mikolaitis was eventually apprehended at a rest stop on I-80 by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and Morris police, according to Lockport police. He was transported back to Lockport for questioning and has been charged with attempted murder, according to the release.

Mikolaitis is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing in the Will County Adult Detention Facility and more charges are pending.

“Right now, it’s only attempted murder, but the other police departments are waiting to file charges for other offenses,” Huff said. “We anticipate many more charges.”

Although the victim and Mikolaitis knew one another and were involved in a narcotic sale at the time of the incident, Huff said the police believe the incident was unprovoked and “purely an attack.”