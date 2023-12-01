Plainfield begins next phase of downtown water main project

The village of Plainfield said the village entered a new phase of its Old Town construction project this week. (Shaw Media file photo)

Plainfield — Downtown Plainfield entered a new phase of its Old Town construction project this week.

As of Wednesday, phase two of the project began affecting traffic on Bartlett Avenue, Center Street, Amboy Street and Evans Street.

Excavation for a new water main installation began on Center Street at Lockport Street, and the construction crews will work their way north.

According to a news release from the village, crews will “generally leave one lane open and will direct traffic through the work zone as needed.”

The village also is asking the public to note that the existing sidewalk on the west side of Center Street between Lockport and Amboy will be removed and replaced with a temporary surface until the water main installation is complete and a new permanent sidewalk is installed in a future phase of the project.

The water main installation also requires the complete closure of Center Street at the railroad tracks. This closure is expected to last about three weeks as contractors bore under the railroad tracks to install the new water main, according to the release from the village.

Due to CN Railway regulations, this construction must continue around the clock to be completed as quickly as possible. Residents are advised that the heavy equipment used during the process – including generators, backhoes and other contractor vehicles – could cause “a moderate level of noise” periodically through the day and night, according to the release.

The village said more information on the timing of different portions of the construction will be released as it becomes available.

Despite the street closures, the village said residents and business owners will be able to access local businesses throughout the construction.

The village is advising drivers to use the Eastern Avenue access point to the warehouse district in order to avoid the congested work zones, according to the release.