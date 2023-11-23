Authorities respond to Lockport attic fire at duplex

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the 500 block of West Street on Nov. 22. (Provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

Lockport — LOCKPORT – A Lockport home suffered damage after an attic fire Wednesday, authorities said.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of West Street in Lockport at 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived home to find an attic fire in progress in one unit of a ranch duplex, according to a social media statement posted Thursday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the other half of the duplex.

No injuries were reported, as the impacted unit was unoccupied due to ongoing renovations, according to the news release. The adjacent unit experienced minimal damage, but no residents were injured in the adjacent unit.

Utilities have been shut off to the unit, authorities said.

Authorities believe the fire was accident, though the cause remains under investigation by the Lockport Fire Protection District

Crews from the Homer Township Fire Protection District assisted.