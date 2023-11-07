Will County project to clean up contaminated sites along Des Plaines River

The Des Plaines River goes through downtown Joliet. Talks are under way for funding the upgrade of the Jefferson St. Bridge along with the I-80 Bridge of the Des Plaines River. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Will County Center for Economic Development is seeking public input as it launches a study into local brownfield sites that can be targeted for cleanup.

Two community meetings will be held Nov. 14 – one at 9 a.m. at Lockport City Hall and one at 4 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch – to collect public comments.

The CED has a $400,000 federal grant to identify brownfield sites contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants. The grant also provides funding for planning site cleanup.

“We’re trying to find eligible sites at this point,” CED President and CEO Doug Pryor said Friday. “The truth is we don’t know what requires cleanup and what doesn’t before it can be put back into use.”

Pryor said there is no document now that provides a list of brownfield sites in the county that could be submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for cleanup.

Doug Pryor is president and CEO for the Will County Center of Economic Development. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The CED will focus on sites along the Des Plaines River corridor.

“We focused on that map location because it’s a heavy industrial area and adjacent to population centers,” Pryor said.

Other areas of Will County, however, also could be considered, he said.

The EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant will fund planning for cleanup, including Phase I and Phase II environmental engineering. The grant potentially could clean up plans for 15 sites, Pryor said.

The CED worked with the communities of Joliet, Lockport and Rockdale in applying for the grant, according to a news release on the project.

Properties identified during the Nov. 14 community meetings will be studied to determine their eligibility as brownfields.

“Community engagement is crucial to the success of this assessment grant,” according to the release. “Therefore, community meetings are being planned to keep the public informed on project plans and provide project updates. Interested property owners and residents can receive more information, suggest potential sites and ask questions.”

Registration for the meetings is requested but not required.

More information about the meetings and grant can be found on the CED website, willcountyced.com.