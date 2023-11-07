Joliet veteran affairs clinic helps feed local families at mobile pantry

Volunteers assist with a mobile food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, outside of a Joliet veteran affairs clinic. (Felix Sarver)

Dry goods, meat, dairy, fresh produce and other food were given to families in need who showed up to an outpatient clinic for Edward Hines, Jr. Veteran Affairs Hospital in Joliet.

The mobile food pantry event was held on Monday in the parking lot of the Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1201 Eagle St., Joliet. No proof of military service, residency or income was required.

Elizabeth Thrun, a licensed clinical social worker with Hines VA, was the coordinator for the mobile food pantry event. Thrun said volunteers with NuMark Credit Union were assisting with the event.

“It’s such a need, especially nowadays with food prices so high,” Thrun said.

Volunteers assist with a mobile food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, outside of a Joliet veteran affairs clinic. (Felix Sarver)

The event was done in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which held a similar event in October at Joliet Junior College.

The Joliet outpatient clinic hosted a mobile food pantry last August that provided food to 133 households and benefitted more than 440 people, according to a statement from Matthew Moeller, public affairs specialist for Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Affairs Hospital.

Veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity should call 708-202-4961 to get in contact with the homeless program for Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.