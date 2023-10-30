Landlord pleads not guilty in Plainfield Township murder, hate crime case

Joseph Czuba stands with his attorneys for a hearing at the Will County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Joliet. Joseph Czuba, 71, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder in the death of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and on attempting to kill the boy's mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, on Oct. 14 at a Plainfield Township residence. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A landlord from Plainfield Township pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of repeatedly stabbing a 6-year-old child to death and attempting to kill his mother on the basis of their Islamic faith.

On Monday, Joseph Czuba, 71, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and attempting to kill his mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, on Oct. 14 at a Plainfield Township residence.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson ordered Czuba to remain in jail and to have no contact with the boy’s mother.

Czuba initially faced between 20 to 60 years on the first-degree murder of Wadea. But a Will County grand jury returned an indictment last week that indicated prosecutors will seek a natural life sentence for Czuba if a judge or a jury find him guilty of slaying the child.

The indictment alleged Czuba committed the murder of Wadea with “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

Federal authorities are pursuing a hate crimes investigation into the incident as well.

Hanaan Shahin was released from the hospital on Oct. 19 and will have a long road to recover physically, mentally and emotionally, said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles.

Shahin issued a statement through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations after meeting with the group’s executive director a day earlier. The written statement called for prayers for peace and marked her first public comments since the Oct. 14 attack that left her with more than a dozen stab wounds.