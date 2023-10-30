Channahon police investigating gas station, convenience store robbery

Channahon police are investigating a robbery that happened early Monday morning at a local gas station and convenience store.

Officers responded at around 2:37 a.m. to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at Love’s Travel Stop located at 23801 W. Bluff Road, according to a release from the Channahon Police Department.

Officers learned a black male, wearing a black ski mask and gloves, dressed in camouflage clothing, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working at the counter, according to the release.

Police were told a weapon was implied, but not displayed, according to the release.

The Love’s employee working at the time complied with the suspect’s instructions, giving the person money that was available from the register. The suspect fled the area in a dark colored SUV prior to officers arriving, according to the release.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this robbery should contact the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-2112 or Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323- 6734 for individuals who wish to remain anonymous.