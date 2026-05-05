Suburban school officer’s gun missing after he removes it to use bathroom

A suburban school resource officer’s service weapon went missing Monday after he took if off to use the bathroom.

The gun had not been located as of early Tuesday and might have been stolen, authorities said.

Tuesday classes have been canceled as the search for the gun continues.

In what police called it an “unfortunate and embarrassing” incident, the officer stationed at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights removed the weapon from his duty holster to use the restroom shortly before school was dismissed Monday. He realized it was gone shortly after dismissal, police said in a news release.

“Upon searching the restroom, the firearm could not be located,” the release stated.

Surveillance images that were immediately checked revealed “a limited number of persons entered the restroom,” police said.

K9 officers from Arlington Heights and Palatine, “trained specifically for weapon detection,” were used in the search, also assisted by officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, but the gun was not recovered.

“Based on the length of time necessary to complete a thorough search and out of an abundance of caution, school administration made the determination to cancel classes” Tuesday at Forest View’s specialized schools and plan to have an additional police presence at the school in coming days.

“The Police Department takes this matter very seriously and intends to dedicate all necessary resources toward the recovery of the firearm and individual(s) responsible. We understand the community’s obvious concerns regarding a matter of this magnitude,” the release said.

The department “regrets this unfortunate and embarrassing incident occurred” and “will conduct a comprehensive review pursuant to applicable policy. We are committed to remaining accountable for our actions as an organization and taking responsibility for the frustration and anger this incident caused within our school community,” the release continued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 847-368-5300.

Forest View is part of Township High School District 214. The former high school building houses specialized programs, community education classes and administrative offices.

The incident was reminiscent of one in Crystal Lake last year in which a local police officer left a rifle on top of his car and a family member drove off with the weapon still there. Authorities said the weapon, which was personally owned, fell off the vehicle and was picked up by a convicted felon. He was later charged and the weapon was recovered.