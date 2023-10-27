Want to learn composting? Attend Will County Forest District program

Join a naturalist to learn about composting benefits, types, ingredients, do’s and don’ts and community options on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Will County. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Chomp on bugs or learn how to compost with Forest Preserve programs

November brings a wide variety of programs to Forest Preserve District of Will County sites. Everything from seasonal scavenger hunts, composting and eating bugs will be on tap. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Hibernate, Migrate, Acclimate: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 1-Dec. 30, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Decide if animals found around the nature center are hibernating, migrating or acclimating to survive winter. Complete the challenge to win a prize. Free, all ages.

Autumn Adventure Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m.-sunset, Nov. 1-Nov. 30, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Search the woodland trail for the signs that fall has fully arrived in the forest. Pick up your scavenger hunt form from inside the nature center during open hours or from the plastic information box outside the front doors. Free, all ages.

Eat a Bug Challenge: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 1-Nov. 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Drop in to become an entomophagist, a person who eats bugs, by trying a seasoned cricket or mealworm. Try a buggy treat and be rewarded with a prize. Worldwide, 80% of countries include bugs in their diet. Bugs are nutritious and plentiful and a sustainable protein choice. Free, all ages.

Composting – Break It Down: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Plum Creek Nature Center. Join a naturalist to learn about composting benefits, types, ingredients, do’s and don’ts and community options. Free, ages 13 or older. Register by Oct. 31.

Golden Opportunity After Hours: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. View the “Golden Opportunity: Botanical Illustrations” traveling exhibit from Denver Botanical Gardens during extended hours. Free, all ages.

Gone but Not Forgotten – Extinct and Extirpated Species of Illinois (Zoom Webinar): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, online. In honor of All Souls Day, join an interpretive naturalist in learning about furry and feathered creatures that were once widely found across the state that have either gone extinct or are no longer found here. Free, ages 10 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

Rivers of Color – Golden Opportunity – BYOB Mixed-Media: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Using inspiration from the outdoors and the impressive “Golden Opportunity” exhibit, create your own mixed-media masterpiece. This BYOB program (beer and wine only, please) is for adults. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Nov. 1.