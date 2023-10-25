Will County employers offering internships for Joliet high school students

The Will County Center for Economic Development has developed an internship program with Joliet Township High School District 204. (Eric Ginnard)

Area employers are signing up for a new internship program developed by the Will County Center for Economic Development and Joliet Township High School District 204.

The program has produced a strong response as it nears a Nov. 20 deadline for employers to confirm participation for next summer, said Kayla Sorensen, director of investor relations for the CED.

“We have such an array so far of different industries that have submitted internship positions,” Sorensen said Tuesday. “The feedback so far has been fantastic.”

More than a dozen internship positions have been lined up, and the CED continues to sign up employers.

Employers interested in the program have ranged from a dry cleaners to a manufacturer, Sorensen said.

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital in Joliet is among area employers signed up for the Will County CED internship program. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“You don’t have to be a CED member to participate,” she said.

Those who do want to participate, however, should contact Sorensen by email at Internship@WillCountyCED.com or by calling 815-723-1800.

Both Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox are participating, Sorensen said. So are Harbor Contractors in Plainfield and Dynegy, which has a power plant in the Minooka area. Two state senators – Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, and Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood – also have submitted internship positions.

Other employers are committed to the program or preparing to participate, Sorensen said. She said employers who have not yet contacted the CED are welcome to do so.

The CED is connecting employers with students at Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools for paid internships in the summer of 2024.

School officials at a September meeting that presented the program to employers noted the Joliet high schools have a diverse student population and a career-focused curriculum.

The CED will work with participating employers to offer internships to students in April. Internships will start after school lets out in May.