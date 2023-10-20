Gas leak leads to brief evacuation of Joliet Walmart

No injuries were reported Friday following a gas leak that led to the temporary evacuation of Walmart on Route 59 in Joliet.

At 9:47 a.m., a crew from the Joliet Fire Department responded to the Walmart store 1401 Route 59 for a gas leak, according to Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey. Although the location has a Shorewood mailing address, it is within the city limits of Joliet.

A forklift had hit a gas line to an overhead heater, Carey said. The store was then temporarily evacuated while the gas was shut off and the store was ventilated, he said.

The store was cleared at 10:05 a.m., Carey said.

Officers with the Joliet Police Department were on scene for about 20 minutes before resuming patrol, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.